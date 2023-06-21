Iconic Las Vegas restaurant opens new location in Shanghai Plaza after main location fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — China Mama, a popular Spring Valley restaurant was forced to close its doors following a fire.

Now, the restaurant is back, but in a new spot.

Customers at China Mama in Shanghai Plaza told KTNV that the restaurant's service goes far beyond the food.

From the crispy beef to chicken chow mein and the sizzling beef in black pepper sauce, customers are once again enjoying the flavors of China Mama after about a month of being closed.

"I wanted to find a fusion in terms of Chinese food and China Mama brought it to the next level," said customer Vincent Chong.

Chong said he was a regular at the main China Mama location located on Jones Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.

But in March, tragedy hit. A Clark County Fire Department spokesperson says an early morning fire broke out, and it appears cooking appliances that were left on may have been the cause.

Steven Ness, a China Mama spokesperson said it was devastating.

PREVIOUS: Fire breaks out at iconic China Mama restaurant

"It was tragic," he said. "You had a restaurant experiencing great success and then their revenue went to zero overnight. I thought it was the end of China Mama."

Ness says the owners of the restaurant acted quickly to make sure customers like Chong could return. He says the owners leased a space at Shanghai Plaza and were able to open the new location in less than two months.

With the new location opening, the restaurant was full again. Wait times ranged from an hour and a half to two hours. Chong said the wait is worth it.

He said China Mama makes him feel like he is home.

"It brings back the memory of the food I grew up with," he said.

The opening of the new location is not only exciting for Chong, but also for nearly 20 former employees who were able to return to work.

"Everybody was so happy to be able to keep the job where they were working at," said William Guo. He said he is honored to see his regulars once again.

Chong says it's not only the authentic food, but it's also the atmosphere that keeps customers coming back.

"It brings back the family culture that we have," he said. "It brings the family together at the table."

Ness says there is a new China Mama express near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard. The original location on Jones Boulevard near Spring Mountain Road is expected to open by November.

Also, another location near UNLV is expected to open next spring.