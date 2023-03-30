Fire breaks out at iconic China Mama restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The China Mama restaurant is cleaning up after a Thursday morning fire.

The Clark County Fire Department said they received a call from the restaurant manager just before 6 a.m.

They told first responders someone spotted smoke coming from the roof.

Firefighters said they saw flames when they arrived on scene and it took about 10 minutes to put the fire out.

The fire department said it started in the restaurant's kitchen.

No one was inside at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

One woman showed up at the restaurant and told Channel 13 she was disappointed because she already knew what she wanted to order.

"I will miss it because I definitely wanted to come here to eat again. It's sad," she said.

The restaurant is temporarily closed while they make repairs and there's no timeline on when it could re-open.