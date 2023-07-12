Pahrump casinos hand out more than $2 million in combined June jackpots

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Las Vegas isn't the only place in Southern Nevada where casino guests are hitting it big.

According to Golden Entertainment, the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino and the Lakeside Casino & RV Park handed out $2,079,057 million in combined jackpots in June.

Casino officials said the largest jackpot last month was on June 13. That's when a guest won over $25,000 after hitting a jackpot while playing Dollar Storm at the Pahrump Nugget.

Over at Lakeside, a visitor won $14,169 on the Dragon Link slot machine on June 16. They said the guest had only bet $10.

Gold Town also awarded a jackpot worth $8,158 when a guest hit it while playing the Dragon Link slot machine on June 27.

