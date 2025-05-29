Over 450 jobs available: Universal Horror Unleashed hosting job fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Calling all the monsters: Universal Horror Unleashed is hosting a job fair with over 450 positions across various departments up for grabs.

In 2023, Channel 13 reported on Universal Studios’ expansion into Area 15, which raised walls officially in December of that year. We told you that tickets for the experience went on sale in February, 2025.

WATCH | Learn about the Universal Horror Unleashed experience coming to Las Vegas

Universal Studios is bringing new & immersive horror experience to Las Vegas

Open positions are set to include:



Scare actors and actors

Dancers

Guest services

Security

Food and beverage

Universal Horror Unleashed asks applicants to bring a resume, and prepare for same-day interviews and job offers.

The job fair will happen May 28 through May 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the second floor ballroom of the Palace Station Hotel & Casino, located at 2411 W. Sahara Ave.