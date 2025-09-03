Over 100 guinea pigs rescued from hoarding case in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this Wednesday, the Nevada SPCA shared that a hoarding case that began with just five guinea pigs ended with over 100.

The guinea pigs "were all left roaming outside in a yard, vulnerable to predators and the elements," said the Nevada SPCA.

Organizers said that 40 guinea pigs were rescued by the Nevada SPCA, including "newborns, pregnant moms, and even a little fighter missing an eye."

The remainder of the guinea pigs were taken in by "additional rescue organizations," according to the Nevada SPCA.

Want to help these guinea pigs out yourself? They're available for adoption at the Nevada SPCA, located at 5375 South Procyon Street (Suite 108).

You can view adoptable pets on their website by clicking here.