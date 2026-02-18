Outdoors group ‘Blacks in Nature’ looks to encourage families to explore nature

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As families and friends head to Springs Preserve for its Black History Month Festival, Blacks in Nature is looking to recruit.

“I think historically, we've always been in nature, but through the generations, we're kind of losing that a little bit, so its' really important for outdoor groups like this, particularly for black and brown people,” said Roz Brooks, founder of the organization.

The outdoor adventure group is now in its fifth year, and Brooks says they do it all.

They hike, swim, rock climb, kayak, and do archery, to name a few.

Brooks says there are usually 1-2 events a month. This year, there are about 35 planned.

There’s also one big international trip each year.

“Nature belongs to everyone. This is God's. It doesn't belong to anyone in particular. No race, no group. It belongs to everyone. And we are out here commanding these hills and valleys and rivers and oceans. They're ours,” she said.

It’s a good reminder for when they get the occasional look or comment.

“‘What are you guys doing out here?” she says is a question group members will get. “Is this a family reunion? Is it somebody's birthday?’ No, nature belongs to us too. We're just out enjoying a hike.”

Brooks says more than connection with others, it’s also a good way to improve members’ health, both mentally and physically.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is one of the leading causes of death among Black Americans.

“As we get older, we have to keep moving, so I love that hiking, they're going to get their steps in. When we're kayaking, they're going to be working their arms. When we're fly fishing, they're going to be,’ Pop!’”

And it’s for the entire family, something appealing to Danielle Safell, who grew up in the outdoors and is now looking to join at $35 a year for individuals or $45 for the entire family.

“It's very nostalgic. Memories I still have, and I want to create that for her,” said Saffell, referring to her daughter.

Brooks says there’s no reason not to join, even if someone may have reservations.

“Everyone who is like I'm scared of this. I'm scared of that. I don't like the cold. I don't like the heat. 99 percent of everyone who has done it anyway, they're hooked,” she said. “When people are like, I don't have this. I got you, but I don't have a sleeping bag. I got one. They're like, ‘Ok, Roz. Fine, I'll go!’”

