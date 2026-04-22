Our Pet of the Week: Meet Enzo!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's Pet of the Week is Enzo!

Enzo is a five-year-old Shepinois, a mix between a German Shepherd and Malinois, and he's waiting for his fur-ever home at Misfit Ranch.

Enzo arrived at the shelter abused, neglected and malnourished. After nearly a year of medical treatment, diet change and working with him to build confidence, he's now thriving!

Staff says Enzo is a very energetic dog who loves to play with other dogs and people.

He has a lot of drive and energy and would be perfect for an outgoing person, couple, or active family who can meet his energy needs.

If you're interested in taking Enzo home, you can find more information on the Misfit Ranch website here!

You can also find more information about the Ranch's new volunteer program, community outreach event happening May 4 at the Galaxy Theaters at Boulevard Mall, and a May fundraiser coming up that will run monthly around the valley offering low-cost allergy screenings!