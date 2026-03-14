Our long Oscars history: Where you've seen Las Vegas onscreen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As an iconic entertainment hotspot, it's no surprise that films flock to Las Vegas for inspiration. Our city's rich history, unique landmarks, and interesting personalities make great storylines.

And we're not the ones who decided that — the Oscars did.

From locations to lore, these 10 notable films have both Oscars recognition and ties to Las Vegas.

"F1: The Movie" (2025): This film is in the running for Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Achievement in Visual Effects, and Best Achievement in Film Editing at the 2026 Oscars. Some racetrack scenes might seem close to home — because they are. Certain scenes were filmed at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit during the 2025 Formula 1 Lad Vegas Grand Prix.

"Anora" (2024): "Anora" took home the win for Best Picture, as well as Best Achievement in Direction, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Achievement in Film Editing. During Ani and Vanya's trip to Las Vegas, scenes were filmed at the Palms Casino, Fremont Street Experience, and A Little White Wedding Chapel.

"Ford v Ferrari" (2019): Another race-oriented movie, "Ford v Ferrari" won Best Achievement in Film Editing and Best Achievement in Sound Editing in 2020. The film follows American car designer Carroll Shelby's battle to build a race car to defeat Ferrari. Shelby was known to have strong Las Vegas ties, and was immortalized at our local Shelby American Inc. Museum.

"Rango: (2011): The first (and only) animated film to grace our list, "Rango" starred Johnny Depp as a the title protagonist in the town of Dirt, a Mojave Desert outpost in desperate need of a new sheriff. "Rango" featured references to iconic Westerns with "Las Vegas" flair, including "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." The film won Best Animated Feature Film of the Year in 2012.

"Leaving Las Vegas" (1995): Nicolas Cage walked away from the 1996 Oscars as Best Actor in a Leading Role, though the film also received a handful of nominations as well. Las Vegas makes an appearance in this aptly-named movie with Circus Circus Hotel & Casino, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Bally's Las Vegas Hotel & Casino (now the Horseshoe Las Vegas), along with several other Strip and Boulevard locations.

"Casino" (1995): Perhaps one of the most iconic "Vegas" movies of our time, Martin Scorsese's "Casino" dives into the underworld of the Mafia-controlled casino gambling empire. Based on real characters from Las Vegas lore, including former U.S. Senator Harry Reid, who led the effort to drive the mob out of Las Vegas as chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission in the late 1970s. "Casino" received an Oscar nomination in 1996 for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Sharon Stone.

"Bugsy" 1991: Keeping on-theme with the mob origins of the city, this film followed the life of notorious mobster pioneer Bugsy Siegel. At the 1992 Oscars, it won Best Art Direction-Set Decoration and Best Costume Design, and received multiple other nominations, including Best Picture.

"Rain Man" 1988: Starring Dustin Hoffman (who won Best Actor in a Leading Role in 1989), and Tom Cruise, "Casino" features scenes in Caesars Palace. Barry Levinson went on to win Best Director for this film, which also won Best Original Screenplay.

"The Godfather Part II" (1974): Though not primarily filmed in Las Vegas, this famous sequel filmed at the Kaiser Estate in Lake Tahoe for the Corleone Compound. It won Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction-Set Decoration, Best Original Score, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1975.

"The Godfather" (1972): Perhaps the most well-known name on our list, "The Godfather" took home wins for Best Pictur, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor in a Leading Role by Marlon Brando. Brando famously did not attend the 1973 awards ceremony to protest the poor treatment of Native Americans in the film industry, and in response to the Wounded Knee Occupation. Native American actress Sacheen Littlefeather accepted the award on his behalf. "The Godfather" features shots taken in the Tropicana Las Vegas.

Ready to see what films and creatives grace the stage on awards night? Catch the 2026 Oscars at 4 p.m. on ABC on Sunday, March 15.