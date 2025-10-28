'Our food banks are running low': Nevadans brace for demand surge amid SNAP cuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 477,000 Nevadans will see their SNAP benefits reduced in the coming days, creating additional strain on local food banks already struggling with increased demand and rising food costs.

At a Salvation Army community meal, Cyril Lukas described the program as a lifeline that "keeps the hunger pain away." The senior citizen and veteran said he's grateful for the assistance but worries about the broader impact of the cuts.

"It's sort of scary. I'm thinking of people with children and half of them are struggling already... people are gonna be turning to food banks... and holidays are around the corner," Lukas said.

The timing comes as food prices have surged 23.6% since 2020, according to USDA research, making SNAP dollars stretch less than before.

Salvation Army Major Kyle Smith said the combination of benefit cuts and higher food costs creates uncertainty about meeting community needs.

"There's just a lot of apprehension about whether there's going to be enough food...the cost of food has really gone up. Anybody that can give is extremely important, especially at this time in history," Smith said.

The nonprofit is hosting multiple food drives this Saturday to bolster holiday donations as demand increases.

"I can't tell you how important it is right now to get food. Our food banks are running low... this is probably the time in my life I've been most nervous about having enough food," Smith said.

Pastor Jennifer Hageman with the Society of St. Stephen Food Bank said her organization has already noticed an uptick in new clients seeking assistance.

"In recent weeks, we've begun to see an increase in new folk coming in and signing in for food," Hageman said.

She expressed concern about cutting a program that serves as a basic necessity for struggling families.

"I don't understand why we cut a basic necessity. Food is a basic necessity, and there are families here in the valley struggling to make ends meet," Hageman said.

The food bank has also seen reduced donations, with food trucks that once delivered 3,000 pounds now bringing about half that amount.

"We used to get quite a bit more than we're getting now," Hageman said.

