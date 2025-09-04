Opportunity Village advocacy conference empowers families of disabled loved ones

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families and loved ones of people with disabilities have a unique opportunity to learn how to better advocate and connect with local resources through Opportunity Village's Family Advocacy Conference.

The event takes place Friday, Sept. 5, at Opportunity Village's Smith Family Campus, offering three sessions designed to help families gain valuable skills, discover local resources, and build lasting relationships with others navigating similar challenges.

During a recent visit to Opportunity Village's Campus, the vibrant programming was on full display with music classes, dance sessions, and creative art courses taking place in the art studio.

"This is a time where we need more advocates... who do we need to advocate with and for... there's so many different departments, so we have a lot of challenges, but knowing what the map looks like and where to go is really important for parents to know," said Bob Brown, Opportunity Village CEO.

The conference runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to anyone interested in learning about advocacy within the disability community.

Registration costs $25, and attendees will receive breakfast, lunch, and a complimentary gift bag.

The advocacy team is available by email to answer questions and provide support through opportunityvillage.org.

Whether families are looking to strengthen their advocacy skills or simply connect with other families facing similar challenges, this conference provides both opportunities in one comprehensive event.

