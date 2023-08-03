Opioid shortage impacting valley resident's quality of life, pharmacist says he's not alone

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley pharmacists say the shortages of opioid pain medicines are only getting worse.

"I can't do anything, I can't go shopping for food, I can't go to the mall," said Richard Martin. "I can't walk to the park even if I wanted to."

He enjoys going on hikes and walks, but since mid-July, he has had to limit his movement.

Martin used to be able to manage simple tasks after his doctor prescribed Hydrocodone, an opioid used to treat his pain from his numerous surgeries.

EXPLANATION: Doctor explains Southern Nevada medication shortage

"The last time I went for a refill in July, they said it was back-ordered, and they told me it wouldn't be until the end of August for supply to come in," he said.

Martin's doctors switched him to Tramadol, another opioid used for pain.

"Since then, of course, my pain is worse than before," he said. "I have had to cut back on my quality of life."

IMPACT: Flu season, COVID, and RSV lead to over-the-counter medication shortage for Las Vegas pharmacy

To help manage his pain, Martin spends his days sitting on the couch watching TV.

"The patient needs to realize it's not a problem that originated at the retail or distribution level; it's at the manufacturing level," said Jorge Ramirez-Sylva, a pharmacist at Monicos Pharmacy in the northwest valley.

He says Martin is not alone. Ramirez-Sylva's pharmacy never struggled this much to keep up with the demand for prescription pain medications, and drug makers are cutting back on production.

SHORTAGE: Southern Nevada medication shortage 'probably the worst it's ever been,' doctor says

He believes the drug makers have lowered production due to successful litigation against big pharmaceutical companies.

The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reports the five drug makers are either running low or are completely out of Oxycodone and Acetaminophen.

"They try to be more conservative in bringing the number of prescriptions for opioids down," Ramirez-Sylva said.

Martin says he hopes Nevada state lawmakers can help, but he worries for others like him who suffer.

"How long is this going to go on? What happens if this goes on till December or next year?" Martin said. "It's going to be miserable for patients."

The pharmacist also told KTNV that if you cannot get the medication you need, speak with your doctor to find the best alternative.