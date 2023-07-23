Southern Nevada medication shortage 'probably the worst it's ever been,' doctor says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas doctor says the desperate need for medication in Southern Nevada has turned into a crisis.

This comes after Channel 13 viewers reached out detailing their struggle to obtain needed medications.

Dr. Timothy Jeider tells Channel 13 no one knows exactly why the current medication shortage is happening, though it's likely due to a combination of factors. Those include the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain issues.

Regardless of its cause, Jeider says the issue has reached an alarming level, and it hasn't gotten any better since Channel 13's last report.

"Unfortunately, it hasn't (gotten better), and it's probably the worst it's ever been," Jeider said on Friday.

In fact, new issues are popping up, he explained.

"So, new things that we're starting to see if the particular problems with, say, controlled substances," Jeider said. "So things like pain medications or ADHD medications. But even across the board, pharmacies are starting to restrict access. If you don't live in a certain mile radius, they aren't taking new clients for certain medications."

This puts patients who need these medications in a very bad situation, Jeider said.

His advice to patients: Be persistent with your pharmacy, call around, or consider trying a mail order pharmacy. For the short term, you may have to pay out of pocket for name brand medications rather than cheaper, generic versions.

Jeider also urges members of the public not to share their medications.