Doctor explains Southern Nevada medication shortage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are in desperate need of medication you can't get, you are not alone: it's a real problem here in southern Nevada.

A number of Channel 13 viewers have reached out to me about this issue, they are looking for answers.

I asked a local doctor why we are seeing a medication shortage. Dr. Timothy Jeider from Nevada Mental Health says no one knows exactly why this is happening.

However, it could have to do with the aftermath of covid with supply chain issues and, since covid, more people are on top of their health and getting on medication.

TRICIA KEAN:

"There are some critical medications that people can't get, can you mention what they are and the diseases they treat?"

DR. JEIDER:

"So it's been across the board, from mental health to physical health— things like your ADHD prescription, things like cancer chemotherapy medications, diabetic medications as well."

TRICIA KEAN:

"Has it ever been this hard to get medication here in the valley?"

DR. JEIDER:

"It's never been this bad, this first started six months ago, we are now six months into it and there is no end in sight, its never been this bad before."

Dr. Jeider says, be persistent with your pharmacy, but there are some mail order pharmacies you can use you can also pay out of pocked for name brand medications for the short term.

The doctor also urges people not to share medications.