Open to work? Spring Job Fair to bring over 6,000 jobs to Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been looking to change your career path (or simply seeking new beginnings), consider this your sign — Nevada's largest job fair is opening up tomorrow, bringing over 130 employers and around 6,500 positions to the valley.

Here's what you need to know before you go.

When and where is the fair?

The Spring Job Fair will be held on Friday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall, located at 300 West Convention Center Drive.

Free parking is available to attendees at the Convention Center Lots, 200 Convention Center Drive, and Fontainebleau self-parking lot with Nevada ID. The Las Vegas Monorail also provides transportation for $1 per trip, with two tickets maximum a day.

Applicants across all experience levels and industries are welcome to attend, and are encouraged to pre-register for the event, which can be done by clicking here.

Is there anything I should prepare?

Clark County shared on their website that attendees should "dress to impress," and bring multiple copies of their resumes. The site also advises job seekers to be aware that many employers will be ready to conduct interviews and/or hire on the spot.

What resources are available to me?

The Spring Job Fair will provide a variety of on-site resources for participants, including:



Free computer and printer access

Resume review services

One-on-one job search assistance

Free childcare for children ages 1-12 (first-come, first-served)

This event is held by Clark County in partnership with EmployNV. You can find more information on the event details by visiting Clark County's website here.