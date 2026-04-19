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One person found dead after RV catches fire in Henderson

Fatal RV fire - Henderson
Thomas Foley, KTNV
Officials say one person was killed in an RV fire at a Henderson mobile home park on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Fatal RV fire - Henderson
Fatal RV fire - Henderson
Fatal RV fire - Henderson
Fatal RV fire - Henderson
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One person is dead after an RV caught fire in Henderson on Saturday night, Channel 13 has learned.

Officials with the Henderson Fire Department tell us the fire was reported at 9:18 p.m. in the 40 block of Ballerina Drive. That address appears to be located in the Alta Vista Mobile Home Park, in the area of Warm Springs Road and Lake Mead Parkway.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed one person was found dead during the investigation. We're told no other injuries have been reported.

WATCH | Channel 13 video shows the aftermath of the fire:

[RAW VIDEO] Fatal RV fire in Henderson

As of this report, details were limited. The fire department spokesperson declined to provide additional information on Sunday. We'll update this report as we learn more.

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