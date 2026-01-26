Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person dead, road closed after overnight Spring Valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating an overnight Spring Valley crash that killed one person.

It happened around 12:35 a.m. in the area of Buffalo and Twain, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to police, a vehicle was speeding south on Buffalo at the same time another vehicle was traveling west on Twain, causing the two to crash when the speeding vehicle passed Twain.

Both people in the speeding vehicle were ejected.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle reported no injuries.

