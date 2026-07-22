One person dead after overnight crash near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after an overnight crash near the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday on Sammy Davis Jr. Drive near Resorts World, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

We are still working to learn more, but we do know police have detained a driver and are looking into any possible impairment.

Roads in the area are closed as authorities investigate.