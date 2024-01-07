One month later, UNLV student feels difficulty walking on campus where the shooting happened

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families and friends continue to mourn the loss of their loved ones one month after a gunman opened fire on UNLV's campus.

UNLV student Nevaehym Williams said she was on campus and about to walk her dogs when she got a call from her parents to leave the school.

"I heard all the sirens, and I saw [police] jumping the medium and all that stuff. I saw a whole lot of stuff with the cops just rushing in," said Williams. "My parents called me and didn't want me on the campus."

Williams said she didn't know there was an active shooter at the school until after she got home.

"I drive up, and I see my brother and his friends outside, and I'm like, 'What's going on?' And they were like, 'There's a shooter.' I was like, 'Active, actively shooting?' They were like, 'Yeah.' And I was like, 'He's still on campus?' And they were like, 'Yeah, he's still on campus.' And that's when I started freaking out," Williams said.

On Dec. 6, a gunman armed with multiple magazines shot and killed three UNLV professors and injured another one.

The victims — Patricia Navarro, 39, Cha Jan Chang, 64 (also known as "Jerry"), and Naoko Takemaru, 69 — were all professors at UNLV. All identified victims were ruled dead via homicide.

DR. PATRICIA NAVARRO-VELEZ

Dr. Patricia Navarro-Velez was an assistant professor of accounting and had "devoted her career to educating the next generation of accountants," according to Whitfield. Dr. Navarro-Velez joined UNLV nearly five years ago and primarily focused on teaching accounting information systems, the letter noted.

Her death was initially confirmed by a tribute post on Instagram from the California All-Stars Las Vegas Cheer Gym, which read, "Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of a beloved member of our Cali family in yesterday's senseless shooting. Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Navarro family during this unimaginably difficult time."

DR. CHA JAN "JERRY" CHANG

Dr. Cha Jan Chang — who was also known as "Jerry" — was a longtime educator of management information systems, according to Whitfield. While at UNLV, Whitefield says Dr. Chang spent more than 20 years of his academic career "teaching a generation of UNLV Lee Business School students."

UNLV professor Dr. Hans Rawhouser said he and Dr. Chang were colleagues for roughly 11 years. He said his heart aches for Dr. Chang's kids.

"I feel really bad for his family. He’s got a couple of kids that are older than my kids," said Rawhouser. "Super amazing students.”

DR. NAOKO TAKEMARU

Dr. Naoko Takemaru was an associate professor of Japanese Studies at UNLV. According to UNLV's Staff Directory, Dr. Takemaru "taught all levels of Japanese language, conversation, composition, grammar, culture, and Japanese-English translation." While at UNLV, she "oversaw the entire Japanese Studies Program and teaches upper-division courses on Japanese language, culture, and business," her page notes.

Dr. Takemaru also received the William Morris Award for Excellence in Teaching from the College of Liberal Arts at UNLV. Dr. Takemaru's neighbors and best friends said that she was a smart, kind, and funny woman.

“We’re still in disbelief like why her, you know, why anybody. Why anybody but a soft, gentle soul like her," said April Reyes.

"She was the sweetest person in the world," said Mario Reyes." Just a beautiful lady."

Despite a month having passed since the tragedy on UNLV's campus, Williams said she still a challenge to walk around campus.

"I was just walking, and I was thinking that I was over there. I was like, wow, [the gunman] was over here, and I think about it every single time that I walk on here. He was literally over there. [Police] mapped out where he was, and being right there, it's kind of freaky to think about it," said Williams.

In an open letter to UNLV staff and students ahead of the spring semester on January 16, UNLV Keith Whitfield announced the university's efforts to enhance safety and security on campus. According to the letter, a committee curated of students and staff will be looking at UNLV's security measures and suggest changes accordingly.

Williams said she hopes to see more security. ​

"There should be more security in the [Student Union] period, on the patio and stuff like that," said Williams.