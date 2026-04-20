'One is too many': Ceremony honors DUI victims and recognizes local officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families and law enforcement agencies from across Southern Nevada gathered at the Henderson Police Department on Sunday for the 12th annual Stop DUI Heroes and Handcuffs ceremony to honor lives lost to impaired driving and recognize officers working to keep roads safe.

During the emotional afternoon, the community paid a heartfelt tribute to victims whose lives were cut short by impaired drivers in the Las Vegas Valley.

"One is too many," Sandy Heverly said.

Seven officers from different police departments in Southern Nevada were recognized for their continued efforts to prevent tragedies. Combined, the seven officers made more than 420 DUI arrests.

Each officer received a quilt draped over their shoulders and a set of handcuffs engraved with the name of a victim. Heverly said the handcuffs serve as a constant reminder of the lives lost and help fuel the officers' commitment to keeping impaired drivers off the road.

"They are working handcuffs, and that tells our victims that their loved ones are actually out there working — helping to get these drunk drivers off the roads," Heverly said. "These officers already excel in DUI arrests, but this is just something that even gives them additional encouragement."

Nevada Highway Patrol representative Shawn Haggstrom also spoke to the families and officers in attendance.

"Our hearts go out to each and every one of you and our great officers, men and women out here, who work hard here in the Las Vegas valley, to get all these DUIs off our roadways," Haggstrom said.

While deadly crashes involving impaired drivers are down in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction, Heverly said the goal is to have zero deaths, and more work still needs to be done.

"We hope we see that decline everywhere," Heverly said.

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