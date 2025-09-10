On this World Suicide Prevention Day, here's how one local nonprofit is working to save veteran lives

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday, Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day.

We know mental health is something so many people struggle with — including our veterans. According to the VA, Nevada's veteran suicide rate is about 1.5 times the national average.

Local nonprofit Forgotten Not Gone is working to change that through therapeutic recumbent trike rides that accommodate varying abilities and offer veterans outdoor recreation, community and connection.

The organization hosted a community ride on Wednesday, not only to mark World Suicide Prevention Day, but also to honor the nonprofit's 12 years of service to the Las Vegas Valley.

I spoke to some of those who participated to learn what this event and this organization mean to them.

On World Suicide Prevention Day, here's how one local nonprofit is working to save veteran lives

Founders and veterans Kelley and Peter Guidry know firsthand the benefits of recumbent trikes — they helped them heal after their service. Now, they're paying it forward by hosting community rides.

They've amassed an impressive collection of various trikes that they let local veterans use to heal. Their advocacy has even helped veterans secure trikes of their own through the VA.

I spoke previously with Kelley and Peter to better understand what their organization means to the local veteran community.

Valley veteran nonprofit gets the wheels spinning again after closing shop

For Vegas-raised veteran Erin Evans, Wednesday was her first ride on her brand-new trike — something she said wouldn't have been possible without the support of Forgotten Not Gone. As she rode off, she was overcome with the emotion of the moment.

"It's overwhelming. It's just a big deal for all of us. When you get home, it's not so much the explosions or something that might be going on over in Iraq, it's more of like, 'Okay, now what? What do we do?'" Evans said.

"There's a lot of lonely days and it's hard to stay strong all the time. Something like this, you're allowed to vent, you're allowed to get what you need out, and you feel amazing when it's all done," Evans went on to say.

For information on how to support or take part in rides, call 702.706.5777 or email info@forgottennotgone.org. You can also check out their website for more information and to donate.