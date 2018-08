Sacha Baron Cohen joked with Las Vegas resident O.J. Simpson about the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson on the season finale of "Who Is America?" on Showtime.

Cohen pretended to ba an eccentric Italian playboy and photographer named Gio Monaldo to secure a chat with Simpson.

During the interview, Cohen joked about how he would kill his girlfriend, including pushing her out of a helicopter. He then referred to himself and Simpson as "ladykillers." Simpson responded by saying "No, I didn't kill anybody."

Watch O.J. Simpson high-five @SachaBaronCohen after he makes a joke about murdering his girlfriend on the #WhoIsAmerica finale https://t.co/DfnzmTBKq4 pic.twitter.com/cEoZM2k5C5 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 27, 2018

Cohen then offered Simpson money to reveal the detail of what happened on June 12, 1994. Simpson continued to deny involvement and said he didn't "get away with nothing."

Although Simpson was never convicted of killing his ex-wife and her friend, he was found to be civilly liable for their deaths.

Simpson settled Las Vegas after spending 9 years in jail for robbery at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas.

He can often be seen around town, posing with fans for photographs.

The finale also included an interview with Sarah Palin.