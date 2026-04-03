INDIAN SPRINGS (KTNV) — A drone has reportedly crashed in the area of Indian Springs on Friday morning.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Channel 13 that officials are responding to an MQ-9 on fire, and the situation is being contained.

Here's video of the scene as officials responded:

Officials responding to crashed drone near Indian Springs, sources say

Channel 13 has reached out to Nellis Air Force Base for confirmation.

This would be the second crash in the area this week, after an F-35 from Nellis crashed roughly 25 miles northeast of Indian Springs on Tuesday.

Sources told Channel 13 on Tuesday that the pilot in the F-35 incident ejected after reporting trouble maneuvering the aircraft.

This is a developing story, and we will update this report as we learn more.

