LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A big decision for the future of the Oakland Athletics looms on Thursday.

Officials in San Francisco are expected to vote on whether or not the Howard Terminal in Oakland is a viable site for a new ballpark.

The San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Committee weighed the decision at a meeting that was scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.

The A's are reportedly also eyeing Las Vegas as a new home — and have their eye on several sights for a potential ballpark — if a deal isn't reached in Oakland.

Thursday's expected vote centers around whether the commission will remove the Port Priority Use designation from the Howard Terminal, which would enable the A's to move forward with plans for a new ballpark there.

In order to move forward, 18 of the 27 commissioners would have to vote to remove the current designation for the site. If that doesn't happen, it would effectively be the nail in the coffin for the A's hopes for the site.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who previously caused some controversy with comments about Las Vegas, has said she is in favor of removing the designation in order for the A's to construct the proposed $12 billion waterfront development, which would include a new, $1 billion ballpark.

If the commissioners vote to remove the port priority designation, the A's will have until 2025 to enter into a binding agreement with the City of Oakland to build the Howard Terminal. If that doesn't happen, the designation would automatically be re-instated.

13 Action News is following Thursday's meeting and will update this report once a decision is made. Tune in throughout the day for updates from our team.