O.J. Simpson's estate sues his son over Las Vegas property dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The estate of O.J. Simpson is suing his son over a property dispute following the former football star's death last year.

Earlier this month, attorneys with O.J.'s estate filed a criminal complaint on the grounds that Justin Simpson, a licensed Realtor in Nevada, used his company — Primary Holdings LLC — to orchestrate the sale of his father's home in Las Vegas for the sole purpose of avoiding his father's creditors.

The lawsuit says Justin's company owns the property title, but O.J. was the "de facto owner" of the property because he lived there with exclusive control, made all the associated payments and treated it as a property in which he owned until his death.

Following O.J.'s death, his estate incurred his debt obligations. They are claiming Justin used his expertise on real estate transactions to coerce his father into the sale for personal gain instead of pursuing conventional financing and Nevada homestead exemption to protect the property from creditors.

The estate says Justin moved into the property after his father's death, claimed Primary Holdings as the exclusive owner and has refused to transfer the property title to the estate or repay the initial property investment plus its increase in equity.

O.J.'s Last Will and Testament states all his assets are to be evenly distributed to his four children.

The lawsuit is also seeking financial damages and attorney fees from Primary Holdings if Justin does not transfer the title to the estate.

