Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nye County officials asking for help finding missing man

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Missing Man 7-24-23
Missing Nye County man vehicle - 7-24-23
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 16:51:58-04

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Investigators said 83-year-old Irving Jensen was last seen on Saturday in Pahrump.

Police said he was driving a white 2023 Ford F150 with the Nevada license plate 894V33 or an expired temporary license plate similar to the photo below.

Missing Nye County man vehicle - 7-24-23

Nye County officials said they believe Jensen could be heading to Kingman, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 775-751-7000 option 5.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH