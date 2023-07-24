Nye County officials asking for help finding missing man

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Investigators said 83-year-old Irving Jensen was last seen on Saturday in Pahrump.

Police said he was driving a white 2023 Ford F150 with the Nevada license plate 894V33 or an expired temporary license plate similar to the photo below.

Nye County Sheriff's Office

Nye County officials said they believe Jensen could be heading to Kingman, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 775-751-7000 option 5.