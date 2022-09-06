NV Energy urges for power conservation as heat continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat wave across the Western US is setting records and stretching the power grid.

With the Excessive Heat Warning in Southern Nevada now extended through Thursday, NV energy is once again asking its customers to conserve power where they can.

The hotter it is, the bigger the load on our power grid. NV Energy says the greatest risk comes Tuesday as temperatures reach near 110 degrees.

NV Energy is asking residential and commercial customers to conserve energy between the hours to 5 and 8 p.m. by the following:

Adjusting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher. You can pre-cool your home before 5 p.m. and use ceiling fans.

Avoiding using any large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers.

Turning off pool pumps.

Not charging electric vehicles.

Turning off unnecessary lights and unplugging appliances not in use.

Josh Langdon, Vice President of Transmission for NV Energy, says every little bit helps to provide another safety layer for emergencies.

“We’ve seen wildfires in the recent past impact either generation resources or transmission lines that deliver that energy so we’re always managing those potential outcomes and making sure we have enough resources for that, but when load is very high the margin to be able to manage those events very successfully diminishes a little bit,” said Langdon.

The western power grid ranges from the Pacific Ocean all the way to the Rocky Mountain states, which is why what happens in California or Oregon can impact energy use in Nevada.