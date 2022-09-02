NV Energy asks customers to conserve energy during heat wave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy has asked customers to reduce energy use while an unexpected heat wave passes through Las Vegas and other areas of Nevada, in order to relieve stress on the power grid.

The heat wave will contribute to increased energy use, according to NV Energy, and place strain on the western electric grid. Customers can help by reducing energy use, especially from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a letter, NV Energy listed other actions customers can take, including:



Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning, barring medical issues.

Use ceiling fans and pre-cool your home before 5 p.m.

Use large electrical appliances like dishwashers, washing machines, and electric clothes dryers before 10 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Only run your pool pump eight to 12 hours a day and schedule it to run after 8 p.m.

Charge electric vehicles before 10 a.m. or at night after 8 p.m.

Turn off unnecessary lights.

Those who will be out of town for Labor Day weekend can also help reduce energy while away:



Adjust the thermostat to 82 degrees or higher.

Unplug appliances and electronics that aren’t in use.

Close window coverings to keep the heat out.

Make sure pool pumps are set to operate after 8 p.m.

The official high temperature is expected to reach 110 Thursday, with triple-digit temperatures cooking the valley throughout the holiday weekend. Keep pets indoors and check on elderly family members or neighbors, especially those without air conditioning.

NV Energy says a more formal call for energy conservation may be issued during the weekend if conditions across the west require higher levels of energy conservation in order to ensure a reliable energy supply.

