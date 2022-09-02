13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2022

The heat is on!

The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended through Tuesday, September 2nd for Clark County, NV.

For your Friday, temperatures are on-record for this time of year, with a high of 110° expected in the afternoon hours.

Heat exhaustion and other heat-related illnesses are heightened today and through Labor Day, as we will be increasing well into the triple-digits across the Las Vegas Valley.

Saturday and Sunday will see a slight cool-down with a high of 109 expected both days.

For Labor Day, the heat advisory will still be in effect making outdoor activity slightly dangerous.

Stay indoors, if possible, during peak heat hours.

Stay hydrated , wear light colored clothing, and avoid heavy food over the next few days.

The Heat. Advisory for Northern Nevada expries Monday, September 5th, while the Excessive Heat Warning remains in-place through Tuesday evening, September 6th.