NV Energy opens applications for program that helps lower your monthly bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy has opened applications to customers interested in their Expanded Solar Access Program.

The program allows customers to tap into solar capacity set aside from NV Energy's solar production. This way, participants are able to take advantage of a lower rate without having to put solar panels on their roof.

NV Energy says program participants have seen average savings of 9 - 10% on their portion of their bill related to energy usage per year.

The program isn't new; it was first launched back in 2021. What is new this year is that program participants will no longer have to reapply for the program. Instead, they'll be automatically re-enrolled once they've been approved.

"We know our customers are going to appreciate that change," said Meghin Delaney with NV Energy. "This is going to allow customers who have been a part of this program to see that savings month over month, year over year. And we know for our low-income customers, any bit of savings is going to help them be able to have some money left over for their other expenses and the other purchases and priorities they have in their lives."

You can apply for the program through Oct. 31. To be eligible to participate, you must show proof of income and make no more than 80% of the Area Median Income. Those who are approved and enrolled in the program will see the change to their bill on Jan. 1, 2026.

You can find more information about application requirements and where to apply on the NV Energy website here.