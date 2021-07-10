NV Energy asking Nevadans to conserve energy during the heatwave

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy is urging its electric customers in both northern and Southern Nevada to conserve electricity today and tomorrow between 6 and 9 p.m. in order to offset energy supply issues caused by record-breaking heat and wildfires affecting electric transmission lines throughout the western United States.

Conservation is the best way to reduce strain on the local power grid.

Effective measures to conserve energy during this time period include:



Turn off lights

Turn off pool pumps

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid using large electrical appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines and electric clothes dryers

Adjust the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher to reduce the use of air conditioning during this time, barring any medical issues, and use ceiling fans to cool people and pets. Pre-cool your home prior to 6 p.m.

Keep the refrigerator and freezer closed as much as possible

Close window coverings to keep the heat out

Do not charge electric vehicles between 6 and 9 p.m.

More energy-saving information is available at nvenergy.com/powershift

“We appreciate the support of our customers to voluntarily conserve energy during the hours of 6 and 9 p.m. today and tomorrow,” said Josh Langdon, NV Energy Vice President of Transmission. “These efforts will have a big impact on helping us continue to maintain a stable power grid and reliable service for all of our customers.”