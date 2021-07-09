Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Las Vegas area; May hit all-time record-high of 117º this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Record heat holds through the end of the week with temperatures approaching the all-time high-temperature record in Las Vegas this weekend.

RELATED: Will recent extreme heat be the new normal for Las Vegas?

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT

Mostly sunny skies and afternoon gusts to 20 mph are expected for the next several days as the Excessive Heat Warning continues through Monday night.

A Heat Advisory is in place in the mountains for this same time period with highs 90º-100º possible.

RELATED: Las Vegas weather: What's the difference between watch, warning and advisory?

WEEKEND FORECAST

Friday's high in Las Vegas should break the standing daily high-temperature record of 113º with a forecast high of 114º.

Saturday and Sunday's record highs of 116º are just 1º shy of the all-time heat record in Las Vegas, with the potential to match it depending on how much cloud cover moves in those days.

This is a stretch of dangerous heat that should be taken seriously; it's important to stay hydrated and limit time outside as much as possible.

Even our low temperatures stay in the 90s through the weekend, not allowing our bodies much of a chance to recover from the intense afternoon temperatures.

NEXT WEEK

This extreme weather pattern shifts subtly next week as slight monsoon moisture moves in, adding in cloud cover and isolated storm chances while dropping temperatures.

Highs fall from 113º on Monday to 109º Tuesday and down to 107º on Thursday under a mix of sun and clouds.

CURRENT CONDITIONS | 13 First Alert Weather