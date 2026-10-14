LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) is launching a new statewide safety initiative designed to encourage students, faculty and staff to recognize warning signs and report concerning behavior before issues escalate.

The campaign, called “Eyes Open,” is being rolled out across public college campuses throughout Nevada, including UNLV. Officials said the effort is focused on increasing awareness and empowering members of campus communities to speak up when something seems concerning.

WATCH: NSHE launches ‘Eyes Open’ campaign to boost safety awareness on Nevada college campuses

NSHE Launches ‘Eyes Open’ Campaign to Boost Safety Awareness on Nevada College Campuses

“Keep their eyes open and report any suspicious behavior that may be happening around you, and if something feels off or needs to be raised as a concern, please speak up,” said UNLV Police Chief Arnold Vasquez.

Students said campus safety remains top of mind, especially in the wake of recent events.

“Everybody has it in the back of their head that something could always happen,” one student said.

Under the Eyes Open program, reports are reviewed by trained assessment teams that evaluate each situation individually. Officials said the goal is not to label someone as a threat, but rather to identify potential risks early and connect individuals with appropriate resources and support when needed.

“Don’t stay silent. That’s the one message I recommend, to not stay silent,” another student said.

The campaign follows the deadly Dec. 6, 2023, shooting at UNLV. Since then, higher education leaders have continued efforts to strengthen campus security through investments in surveillance cameras, emergency phones and access control systems.

Students said those improvements help provide reassurance.

“It does make me feel better that they are looking out for our safety,” a student said.

Education leaders stress that reporting a concern does not automatically mean disciplinary action or that someone is considered dangerous. Instead, it provides trained professionals an opportunity to assess the situation and determine whether additional support or intervention may be necessary.

Officials said campus safety is a shared responsibility and are encouraging everyone in the higher education community to learn the warning signs and report concerns when something feels wrong.

More information about the Eyes Open campaign, including resources and reporting options, is available HERE.