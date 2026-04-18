LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman says a simple honk of the horn escalated into a dangerous road rage incident involving a gun in North Las Vegas, prompting an ongoing police investigation.

Rosemary Martin said she was driving home from Area15 on Tuesday, April 7, when she was confronted by an aggressive driver in a red Tesla.

WATCH | North Las Vegas woman chased by armed driver during tense road rage incident

North Las Vegas woman chased by armed driver during terrifying road rage incident

"I was exiting the freeway on Cheyenne, from the 15 and I was in the far left lane and the red Tesla was in the middle lane and then it came over into my lane," Martin said.

Martin said the people in the red Tesla became aggressive and flashed a gun at her.

"I thought, OK, you know, we're done, but now I'm also going to call the cops on you because you just brandished a firearm at me," Martin said.

Martin called 911 and told the dispatcher she was armed, that a red Tesla was following her, and that someone had threatened her with a gun. Video of the incident shows Martin trying to get away as the driver of the Tesla makes several attempts to stop her.

"I'm fighting for my life right now," Martin said.

The 911 dispatcher gave Martin turn-by-turn directions to get to safety. During the pursuit, Martin reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour. At one point, she ran a red light at Carey Avenue to get away, almost hitting another vehicle.

Rosemary Martin

"I wanted to get home to my family, especially my daughter, you know, I just was, you know, when you're put in high stress situations like that, your body goes into fight or flight," Martin said.

After nearly 12 minutes, Martin arrived at the North Las Vegas Police Department station, where an officer was waiting. The Tesla drove away.

"I really do feel that it was a lot of the dispatcher. He was, he was very calm. He was giving me directions. I was giving directions. My father always taught me to be aware of my surroundings, so I feel like that also saved me," Martin said.

Martin noted the red Tesla had a paper license plate and yellow paint on the left back side, appearing as though it had scraped against something.

Martin posted the video of the encounter to TikTok, where it has been viewed more than 17 million times. She said she wants to raise awareness, so this does not happen to anyone else.

"There are people that do live here that do care about the people that live here," Martin said.

North Las Vegas Police said there is an ongoing investigation regarding this incident. Police advise anyone faced with a similar situation to call 911 and not engage with the other driver.

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