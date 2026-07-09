NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas Air Force Veteran is turning to Channel 13 after she claims she’s being billed for damage to her property. The damage, she says, is from golf balls from the course that’s in her backyard.

It’s the Aliante Golf Club 14-hole course, which is public and owned by the City of North Las Vegas.

WATCH | North Las Vegas veteran pushes for netting amid dispute over golf ball damage

North Las Vegas veteran pushes for netting amid dispute over golf ball damage

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, and her daughter Christina, who also lives with her, say they’ve had to pay thousands of dollars over the last 10 years to their HOA, the Sun City Aliante Community Association. The payments they claim are for damage done to their home by golf balls.

“Over the years, I would say $20,000,” said the homeowner when senior reporter Mary Kielar asked how much she estimates she’s paid.

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“[The] HOA is expecting my mom, my parents, to continuously pay to fix the damage,” said Christina, adding “How long is this going to continue? It’s running their pockets dry.”

Channel 13 brought their concerns to the HOA. They responded in a statement:

The Sun City Aliante Community Association takes the concerns of our residents seriously and is committed to working collaboratively with homeowners to address their needs.

When [the homeowner] brought her concerns to our attention, our assistant community manager met with her directly, listened carefully, and took immediate steps to support her, including placing a pending violation on hold to give her additional time to address the matter without financial burden.

As with any golf course community, purchasing a home adjacent to a golf course carries inherent risks that are disclosed to homeowners through the community's CC&Rs — which are included in home purchasing documents, posted on the community's website, and available at the community's customer service office.

The Association has never charged [the homeowner] for repairs resulting from errant golf balls. Property repairs are the responsibility of individual homeowners, and any fees in a homeowner's account are unrelated to golf ball damage.

We maintain a positive, collaborative relationship with the City of North Las Vegas and the Aliante Golf Course, and we remain open to working together on solutions that benefit our community.

[The homeowner’s] request for protective netting has been placed on the Executive agenda for our upcoming Board meeting, and she has been invited to attend.

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The City of North Las Vegas also responded in a statement:

“The City of North Las Vegas was recently notified of some issues facing a homeowner on the Aliante Golf Club regarding damage to her home. While golfers on public courses are responsible for damage they cause to property, City officials met with the homeowner and committed to increasing education about golfer responsibilities with additional signage in the clubhouse and on the course.”

The homeowner says she’s met with the head of the parks and rec department from the city.

We shared their statement to Channel 13 with her, and she told us she’s concerned about how the golf course will be able to keep track of the stray balls that fly into homes like hers.

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The homeowner started a petition to push for protecting netting, and several neighbors have signed it. They told us they're experiencing similar issues with damage from golf balls.

The Sun City Aliante Community Association confirmed it'll be an item on the agenda at Wednesday's HOA board meeting.

Channel 13 will continue to follow developments regarding this issue.

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