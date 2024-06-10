North Las Vegas to host bilingual workshop on new ordinance regulating sidewalk vendors

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is hosting a sidewalk vendor workshop this week.

Senate Bill 92 was signed into law last year by Gov. Joe Lombardo and it dictates that counties and cities must develop their own ordinances and regulations for street vendors.

While Clark County has already passed several ordinances and issued its first sidewalk vending license, the cities of Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas are still working on ordinances for their jurisdictions.

In North Las Vegas, people interested in becoming sidewalk vendors can stop by City Hall, which is located at 2250 Las Vegas Boulevard North, on Thursday, June 13.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and "aims to provide details and guidelines regarding the new ordinance, ensuring that all vendors are well-informed and compliant with the regulations."

Organizers said the workshop will be in both English and Spanish and participants can learn about the legal requirements, safety protocols, and operational standards necessary to become a sidewalk vendor in North Las Vegas.

Under the proposed ordinance, sidewalk vendors in North Las Vegas would need a Nevada business license, a health permit issued by the Southern Nevada Health District, and all employees or anyone operating as a sidewalk vendor must have a valid Health Card from the health district.

The proposed ordinance also lays out where vendors won't be able to operate, which you can see below:



Within 1,500 feet of a resort hotel

Within 1,500 feet of an event facility that has a seating capacity for at least 20,000 people and is constructed to accommodate a major or minor sports team

Within 1,500 feet of a convention facility

Within 1,500 feet of a median of a highway, if the median is adjacent to a parking lot

Within 1,000 feet of a pedestrian mall, entertainment district, or convention center

Within 500 feet of a city park, unless otherwise permitted under a contractual arrangement with the city regarding a specific location or by an approved special event permit

Within 500 feet of a community center or recreation center

Within 500 feet of the outside perimeter of school property during school hours, within a one-hour period prior to the start of the first session of the day, or within a one-hour period following the end of such sessions

Within 500 feet of a farmer's market during the market's operating hours

Within 500 feet of a special event permitted by the city

Within 150 feet of a licensed food establishment during the hours the establishment is open for business

Within 150 feet of an establishment that holds a non-restricted gaming license

In any residential neighborhood as a stationary sidewalk vendor

In a manner that is in violation of an applicable right of way, traffic laws, parking laws, and/or ordinances

The proposed ordinance also states sidewalk vendors can't sell at a location where the operation will impede pedestrian traffic or other public sidewalks or pedestrian paths and that vendors shall not operate between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.

Food vendors across the valley have voiced their concerns about how much it will cost to receive all of the necessary licenses. According to the proposed ordinance, a North Las Vegas business license would be $150, a state business license would be $200 a year, and a permit from SNHD would be a one-time fee of $487 plus an annual fee of $376.

According to the City of North Las Vegas, the proposed ordinance is scheduled to be discussed during the city council meeting on July 17.

You can learn more about the proposed ordinance and what you need to apply for a North Las Vegas business license here.