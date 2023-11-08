Clark County looks at next steps while drafting second sidewalk vending ordinance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been just over a month since Clark County commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that bans sidewalk vendors.

According to the ordinance, sidewalk vendors won't be allowed to sell within 1,500 feet of resort hotels, sports facilities that host at least 20,000 people, a convention facility operated by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, or a median of a highway, if the median is adjacent to a parking lot. For example, the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Commissioners have been hosting a series of town halls as well as an online survey to get the public's feedback on what language should be included in a second ordinance.

On Tuesday, county officials announced the results from that survey. From Sept. 18 through Oct. 20, the county received 1,131 total surveys. 1,033 were from community surveys while 98 were from vendor surveys.

Survey results show 56% of vendors said they were not currently selling anything, 68% said they sold non-prepackaged food, 77% said they owned their own carts, and 69% of vendors said they only operated one cart.

When looking at the surveys, county officials said there were similarities in community and vendor responses in terms of how many feet should be between sidewalk vendors, when they should move, and if sidewalk vendors should be allowed at a commercial location if the landlord gives them permission.

Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick said while the survey has addressed some issues, there are still other matters she thinks need to be addressed while draft ordinance language is being considered.

"I think a lot of folks today don't realize that [vendors] are going to be in their neighborhoods. That's the biggest calls we get at the Health District," Kirkpatrick said. "I do think we need to talk about the length and width of the carts. For many of these neighborhoods, they have a five-foot sidewalk, which in today's world doesn't meet ADA requirements and we need to make sure it doesn't overtake the sidewalk in case someone with a wheelchair or stroller has to go into the street."

She added they also need to discuss hours of operation and limiting the first group of vendors that get approval to continue selling on sidewalks.

"I did talk about limiting them so we can stay on top of them in the beginning," Kirkpatrick said. "Even though it's illegal on the Strip, they're still there and it's still a constant enforcement piece and it's going to be that much harder if we don't know what's allowed of not. They should also have a placard that they're not inspected by the Health District."

According to a timeline presented by commissioners, county officials are currently putting together a draft of the second ordinance, which will be sent. to businesses to assess potential impacts. A second ordinance establishing the licensing and regulations to support sidewalk vendors is scheduled to be introduced as early as January 2024.

This is separate from the sidewalk vending ordinances and permits being considered by the City of Las Vegas. According to the city's website, a sidewalk vending ordinance bill is scheduled to be introduced during the City Council meeting on Nov. 15.