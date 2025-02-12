North Las Vegas police to address shooting that left Officer Roscow dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department will provide details on the shooting that left Officer Jason Roscow dead on Feb. 4.

The latest on the North Las Vegas officer killed in the line of duty

On Wednesday at 11 a.m., Chief of Police Jacqueline Gravatt, Assistant Chief of Police Adam Hyde and Assistant Chief of Police Michael Harris will be providing the details.

You can watch the live briefing here starting at 11 a.m.:

Here are the details we know

On Feb. 4, officers responded to the 4700 block of High Creek in the area of Camino Al Norte and Lone Mountain Road for a suspect who pointed a gun at a resident. When Officer Roscow arrived at the scene, he tried to make contact with the suspect, but he ignored and ran away.

Officer Roscow located the suspect armed with a handgun and commanded him to show his hands. They said the suspect ignored the officer and an exchange of gunfire ensued.

Officer Roscow was shot multiple times but was able to return fire and strike the suspect, police said.

Medical aid was performed by responding NLVPD officers until medical personnel arrived. NLVPD said the officer was rushed to University Medical Center around 2:30 p.m. but later died from his injuries.

