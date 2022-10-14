North Las Vegas police search for endangered man

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Timothy Patterson, 54, was last seen on October 12 near the 3500 block of Mavis Lane.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department Patterson is Black, 5’11, 245 lbs, bald, and has brown eyes.

Patterson struggles with depression and was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants. Police say Patterson’s car is a black Lincoln Navigator bearing Nevada "04D200". There's a breast cancer awareness ribbon on the lower right-hand corner of the rear window.

Per the NLVPD, Patterson left without his personal belongings (phone/wallet) but he made sure to take his firearm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patterson is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.