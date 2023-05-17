North Las Vegas police officers shot suspect advancing with 'large knife above her head'

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night near MLK Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive after several people reported a stabbing.

Police said two officers were questioning an adult male in front of the house when a suspect adult woman exited the front door and began advancing toward the officers with a "large knife above her head."

According to North Las Vegas police, officers gave multiple verbal commands for the suspect to stop and put the knife down. However, police said the suspect refused to comply.

The suspect continued to move toward the officers who were attempting to retreat. The NLVPD said this was when officers discharged their firearms and struck the suspect.

"Officers immediately started life saving measures until medical personnel arrived," police said. "The suspect was transported to UMC and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital."

The name of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer after the next of kin has been notified.

This investigation is still in the preliminary stages, police said, and more information will be released when it becomes available.

According to the department, this is the second officer-involved shooting of 2023. Per NLVPD policy, the identity of the officers involved will be released after 48 hours.