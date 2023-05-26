North Las Vegas police fired 3 shots each at 43-year-old who held knife in 'threatening manner'

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department provided a critical incident briefing on an officer-involved shooting that happened May 16.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Basin Brook Drive.

Initial details from police said that two officers, Becky Salkoff and Caitlyn Ebert, were questioning a man, 75, in front of the residence with an injury. However, the man did not want medical attention or transportation.

When officers were talking to the man, 43-year-old Felicia Rena Guzman of North Las Vegas exited the residence and began advancing to the officers with a knife over her head.

"Officers backed away from the suspect, telling her to sit down and put down the knife," police said. "The suspect did not comply and started to advance in a threatening manner."

Officers then fired three bullets each at Guzman. After Guzman laid on her stomach, officers put her into custody and began life saving measures.

A butcher and pocket knife were recovered from the scene.

The department said both officers were put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said Guzman would have faced charges such as battery, assault with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person

Her criminal history dated back to 2007.

In 2007, she was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary. In 2012, she was charged with substantial bodily harm. In 2018, she was also charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia.