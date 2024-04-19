North Las Vegas police: Man arrested, charged with murder after toddler dies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested and is facing multiple charges after a toddler died in North Las Vegas.

According to NLVPD, the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Thursday at an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street.

Medical personnel responded after receiving a call that a 31-month-old child was not breathing. The child was taken to University Medical Center, where they later died.

Investigators said the child's identity, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released later by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Police were notified and detectives identified the child's uncle, 21-year-old Leo'oolo Tevaseu, as a suspect in the case.

He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center and is facing open murder and child abuse charges.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.