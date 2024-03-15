Watch Now
North Las Vegas police looking for missing teenager

Valentina Preciado
Posted at 2:39 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 17:39:44-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

According to police, 13-year-old Valentina Preciado was last seen around 10:10 p.m. on Wednesday, near E. Dorrell Lane and Seeds Fate Street in North Las Vegas.

Preciado is described as a Hispanic female that is 4'10" and weighs about 100 pounds.

She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black zip-up top and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at (702) 633-9111.

