North Las Vegas police looking for missing 60-year-old

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find missing 60-year-old Nicolas Ortega.

Investigators said he was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 9 around 6:30 a.m. near his home in the 5300 block of Santa Fe Heights Street. That is near North 5th Street and East Ann Road.

Ortega is described as 5'8" tall and about 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he has a distinctive walk and uses a cane.

Ortega was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and had a black hat on. He has dementia, Alzheimer's disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.