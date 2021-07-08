Watch
North Las Vegas police investigating possible homicide near Tonopah, Civic Center Drive

Posted at 1:40 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 16:43:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible homicide in the area of the 2600 block of Tonopah Avenue near Civic Center Drive.

A male body was found in the area.

At this time, there are no other details available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

