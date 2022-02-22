North Las Vegas police investigate shooting near Gold Crest Park

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the area of Gold Crest Park, near Craig Road and Revere Street.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital. Authorities did not specify their age or gender and it is unclear what condition that person is in at this time.

13 Action News has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

