North Las Vegas Police investigate deaths of man, woman found shot in parked SUV

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in North Las Vegas are investigating the deaths of two people found shot in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

According to information from the North Las Vegas Police Department, a man and woman were found dead inside a white Toyota Highlander in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and McDaniel Street at 3:48 a.m.

In a news release about the investigation, NLVPD officials characterized the incident as "an apparent murder-suicide."

When police arrived, both individuals "appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds and were unresponsive," police stated.

Medical personnel declared both people dead at the scene. As of this report, they had not been publicly identified.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They encouraged anyone with information about this incident to contact NLVPD at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.