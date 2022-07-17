North Las Vegas police confirm plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department confirmed on Sunday afternoon that there was a plane crash at North Las Vegas Airport.

Police said they received the call at around 12:04 p.m.

Incident Alert- at aprox 12pm today NLVFD and LVFR crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhyeCDLrnE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 17, 2022

The Clark County Department of Aviation provided a statement saying that at the airport, there were two general aviation aircraft that resulted in multiple fatalities.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that a single-engine Piper PA-46 and a single-engine Cessna 172 collided in the traffic pattern at North Las Vegas Airport around noon local time today.

Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into in a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond.

Two people were aboard each aircraft.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board said they will investigate the circumstances of the incident.

The statement said that the airport remains open for traffic.

We have a crew headed to the scene, and we will provide more information once available.