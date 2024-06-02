North Las Vegas police asking for help locating missing woman

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman.

According to police, they're looking for 74-year-old Inez Evadney Wilson.

Investigators said she was last heard from on Friday, May 31 around 8 a.m.

Family members said she was at her home, in the 3600 block of Emmons Avenue, and made arrangements to pick up her aunt from the airport at 11 a.m. However, her family says she never showed up.

Her aunt told police that she found transportation to Wilson's home but she did not answer the door and neighbors had not seen her all day.

Police were contacted to do a welfare check but did not find Wilson at home.

Wilson is described as 5'8" and about 185 pounds with brown eyes and grey/brown hair. She has a slight Jamaican accent and goes by the nickname Cherry.

Police said she is displaying early signs of dementia and may get confused.

Anyone with information on Wilson's whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.