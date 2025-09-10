LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas residents are calling for increased police enforcement after reckless drivers have been taking over their quiet neighborhood streets for burnouts and donuts every weekend for the past month.

I spoke with nearly a dozen neighbors who live near El Campo Grande and Bruce Street, who are concerned about the dangerous driving activities disrupting their community.

North Las Vegas neighbors demand action against reckless drivers taking over residential streets

"You can see the tire marks everywhere," Luis Abril said.

A viewer emailed Channel 13, reporting that the tire marks were left behind by reckless drivers taking over the street.

According to residents, dozens of cars gather at Tropical Breeze Park for car meets every weekend. But as soon as the park closes, drivers spill into the streets doing "donuts, burnouts, dirt bikes on the street (Bruce St), multiple cars playing loud music and driving the wrong way."

"Especially on the weekends, this street becomes a racetrack, and on the intersection, you can see them do the donuts," Abril said.

Abril is one of dozens of locals I spoke with who say the issues have been happening for a while and are worried the reckless driving could lead to something much more serious.

"It's dangerous for the drivers and for the people and kids. There's a lot of kids here," Abril said.

When I reached out to North Las Vegas Police about neighbors' complaints, police said they are aware of the growing concerns and officers will "be conducting property checks throughout their shifts, as calls for service allow."

North Las Vegas Police shared the following:

The North Las Vegas Police Department is aware of concerns regarding recurring weekend activity at Tropical Breeze Park. Community reports indicate that gatherings, primarily on Sundays between 6:00 PM and 11:00 PM , have reportedly involved loud music, reckless driving behavior, and disruptive activity on nearby residential streets.



These concerns were recently submitted through the City of North Las Vegas’ City Track Portal and promptly forwarded to our patrol division for follow-up. Our officers have been made aware of the growing issue and will be conducting property checks throughout their shifts, as calls for service allow.



In addition to increased patrol presence, our Traffic Bureauhas deployed units to conduct enforcement in and around the area during peak times. Officers are prepared to take appropriate action to deter illegal behavior and maintain the safety of our public spaces.



To support our efforts, residents are urged to:

Call 911 if you witness dangerous driving or immediate threats to public safety.

Call (702) 633-9111 for non-emergency disturbances such as loud music or loitering. Real-time reporting gives officers the best chance to respond, engage, and document violations while they are occurring.



The North Las Vegas Police Department remains committed to preserving neighborhood peace and addressing community concerns.



We ask for your continued partnership. If you see something, say something, together we can ensure that our parks and residential areas remain safe, respectful, and family-friendly environments.



Channel 13 also reached out to people linked to the car meets at the park.

One member confirmed the car meets were being held at the park by a local car group, but adds that none of their members were involved in the reckless activities.

"After a while, it gets a little late. We get some not-so-pleasant people that show up— the younger crowd with a heavy foot doing the burnouts and all that thing," said the member. "They show up, they are not invited by us...we are a bunch of cool guys that love our cars. None of us do the burnouts."

He added that they would stop holding the car meets at the park amid neighbors concerns.

Meanwhile, neighbors remain hopeful the situation will change.

"It's good to hear they are doing something about it," Abril said.

North Las Vegas Police says they are committed to preserving the peace and addressing the community's concerns. If you see any issues with reckless driving in your neighborhood, North Las Vegas Police says you can report it at (702) 633-9111.

