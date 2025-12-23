NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas neighborhood has transformed into a magical holiday destination, drawing thousands of visitors to see elaborate Christmas displays that cover nearly every home.

The Vincelli neighborhood features roughly 40 homes decorated with twinkling lights, Christmas music and festive decorations. The community-wide display has become so popular that cars line up bumper-to-bumper each night as families drive through to experience the winter wonderland.

WATCH | Jhovani Carrillo talks to a local who decorates her house every year in the Vincelli neighborhood in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas neighborhood transforms into free Christmas wonderland drawing thousands of visitors

"I'm excited that everything I put, that people come and they like," Ines Candela said.

Candela has been decorating her home every year for the past 10 years. She moved from California, where she started the tradition for her children, and now continues it for her grandchildren.

"I lived in California every year, and we decorated for my kids. And now for my grandchildren. I like it, Christmas, the lights, everything," Candela said.

Neighbors begin their decorating efforts the day after Thanksgiving, working for weeks to coordinate their displays and transform the entire street into a holiday destination.

For many visitors, driving through the Vincelli neighborhood has become an annual family tradition.

"Every year I come," one resident said. "This is awesome, I just love it. I am so thankful."

Candela said seeing families enjoy the displays, especially watching children get excited about the decorations, makes all the hard work worthwhile.

"The people that come with the family, the kids-- excited with the Grinch, the Santa Claus, the lights, everything. See the kids excited, I feel good," Candela said.

The holiday display will remain up through Dec. 25. Neighbors typically begin taking down their decorations after Christmas.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."